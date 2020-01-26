|
|
|
Salem - Francis J. Bohara, 99, of Salem died early Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation in New London. He was born Nov. 13, 1920, in Norwich to Frank Bohara and Stephania Strojny Bohara. Francis married the former Nancy Lucas; she preceded him in death. He joined the U.S. Navy and remained in the service until his retirement.
Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020