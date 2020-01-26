Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bohara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. Bohara


1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Francis J. Bohara Obituary
Salem - Francis J. Bohara, 99, of Salem died early Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at Beechwood Rehabilitation in New London. He was born Nov. 13, 1920, in Norwich to Frank Bohara and Stephania Strojny Bohara. Francis married the former Nancy Lucas; she preceded him in death. He joined the U.S. Navy and remained in the service until his retirement.

Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -