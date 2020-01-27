|
Salem - Francis "Frank" J. Bohara, 99, of Salem passed away Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, in hospice care at Beechwood in New London. Frank was born Nov. 13, 1920, in Norwich, the son of the late Frank and Stefania (Strojny) Bohara. He married the former Nancy Lucas; she preceded him in death.
A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged following a 20-year enlistment. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Underwater Sound Lab in New London.
In his younger days, Frank enjoyed playing cards with his brothers. He enjoyed listening to music and had an extensive collection of albums and cassettes. Frank kept active into his later years by working outside and maintaining his yard.
Frank is survived by his sister Dorothy Bowers of Niantic; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Nancy, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Stanley (Red), Henry (Pat) and Walter (Bill): and two sisters, Josephine Campbell and Helen Nolan.
The family extends a special "thank you" to the wonderful staff at Beechwood and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A burial service and interment with military honors will be held at a future date.
Published in The Day on Jan. 27, 2020