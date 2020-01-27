Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Bohara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis J. "Frank" Bohara


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis J. "Frank" Bohara Obituary
Salem - Francis "Frank" J. Bohara, 99, of Salem passed away Thursday Jan. 23, 2020, in hospice care at Beechwood in New London. Frank was born Nov. 13, 1920, in Norwich, the son of the late Frank and Stefania (Strojny) Bohara. He married the former Nancy Lucas; she preceded him in death.

A U.S. Navy veteran of World War II and the Korean Conflict, he was honorably discharged following a 20-year enlistment. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at the Underwater Sound Lab in New London.

In his younger days, Frank enjoyed playing cards with his brothers. He enjoyed listening to music and had an extensive collection of albums and cassettes. Frank kept active into his later years by working outside and maintaining his yard.

Frank is survived by his sister Dorothy Bowers of Niantic; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his wife Nancy, he was preceded in death by his three brothers: Stanley (Red), Henry (Pat) and Walter (Bill): and two sisters, Josephine Campbell and Helen Nolan.

The family extends a special "thank you" to the wonderful staff at Beechwood and Lawrence and Memorial Hospital for their care and compassion. Byles Memorial Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. A burial service and interment with military honors will be held at a future date. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the online register or to share a memory.
Published in The Day on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -