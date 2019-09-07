|
New London - Francis J. Muscarella, 84, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hartford Hospital.
He worked at General Dynamic/Electric Boat, retiring as a supervisor. He was an army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a communicant of St. Joseph Church.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Impellitter-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The Funeral is at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Mass in St. Joseph's Church at 10 a .m. The burial will be private.
A full obituary will follow in Sunday's paper. For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com
Published in The Day on Sept. 7, 2019