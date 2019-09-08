|
|
New London - Francis J. "Frank" Muscarella, 84, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Hartford Hospital. Born in New London, son of the late Joseph and Blanche (Konopka) Muscarella, Frank was a life-long resident and a 1953 graduate of the former Chapman Technical High School.
He worked for forty-two years at General Dynamics Electric Boat, starting as a sheet metal worker and retiring as a supervisor in the Planning Department. Leaving for a time to join the military service, he was an United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict; after which he served in the Army National Guard. In addition to holding a full-time job at Electric Boat, Frank served as a supernumerary police officer on the New London Police Department from 1963 until 1975, and a full-time security guard at Connecticut College from 1977 until 1982. For a time in the 1990s, Frank held a part-time position at Sears in the garden department where customers were appreciative of his sound advice on tractors and lawn care.
Frank was a devoted husband of 54 years to his high school sweetheart, Patricia (McCaffery) Muscarella, who predeceased him in 2012. He leaves three sons, Dr. Francis W. Muscarella (Doug) of Miami Shores, FLa., Thomas J. Muscarella (Mary Jo) of Oakdale, Joseph M. Muscarella (Roseanne) of Norwich; a daughter Lisa M. Muscarella of Groton; a brother Joseph Muscarella (Mary) of Oakdale and his friend, Georgene Craven of New London; four grandchildren, Dominique Fairbanks, Bianca Viens, Olivia Tyszkiewicz, Joseph Muscarella; three great-granddaughters, Julia, Lily Ana and Clara.
Frank was an avid gardener, meticulous handyman and shrewd consumer. He was a loved and respected friend and neighbor; and will be missed by all whose lives he touched.
Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at the Impellitter-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. The funeral is Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home. You may gather at 9 a.m. for a short wake, and then, at 10 a.m. proceed to a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's Church. The burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online to or by mail to the , Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516, or to the ASPCA at aspca.org.
Published in The Day on Sept. 8, 2019