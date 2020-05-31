Manchester - Francis J. "Frank" Spilecki, 94, of Manchester passed away May 19, 2020. Frank was born in Newport, R.I. April 29, 1926, the son of the late Francis J and Mary (O'Connell) Spilecki.
He graduated from De LaSalle Academy, then joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, where he served in active duty during World War II on B-24 bombers, as a tail or rear gunner. After his service, he continued his education, and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Rhode Island. He married Mary Quigley July 28, 1951. They were married for 69 years. Frank owned F. J Spilecki Realty for over 25 years, selling residential and commercial real estate. Prior to real estate, he was employed with Sun Oil Company as a New England sales manager.
He enjoyed all sports, including tennis, skiing, golf, football and basketball. He was a Whalers season ticket holder, until the day they left Hartford; and his grandson, Alex, is fond of saying: "He went to so many whaler games, he can still hear, "Brass Bonanza." He was also dedicated to Notre Dame football and woman's basketball - "There was no better coach than Muffet McGraw." - and anything either of his grandsons were playing. He never missed a game, even when Blake played football in single digit temperatures; and he always had advice to offer. His favorite sport to play was tennis and he enjoyed playing with his weekly tennis group; however; "We suspect he enjoyed the post-match breakfasts at Rein's Deli even more."
Frank was actively involved with St. Bridget Church, where he was a member of two small Christian communities, one being the men's group. He was also a past president of the Manchester Board of Realtors, a member of Manchester Rotary, Manchester Racquet Club and a past member of Manchester Country Club.
Francis is survived by his wife Mary; his daughter Catherine Jensen and her husband Wade, of Westerly, his daughter Deborah Toop and her husband David, of Manchester and his daughter Sandra Spilecki, also of Manchester; his grandson Alexander Jensen and his wife Sandra and son Webb, of Charlotte, N.C.; and grandson Blake Jensen and his wife Liz and their two daughters, Maddy and Olivia, of Norfolk, Mass. He is also survived by his brother Stanley Spilecki and his wife Sandra, of Hamden; and several nieces, nephews and extended family, including Jane, Bobby, Gail, Michael, Stanley Jr., Michelle and Susan.
Francis is preceded in death by his brother Robert Spilecki and his wife Jean, of Newington; his nephew Brian Spilecki, of Melbourne, Australia; his brother and sister-in-law Gordon and Ellen Sweeney and their son Jeffery Sweeney of Newport, R.I.; and his brother and sister-in-law Edward and Anne Quigley, of Middletown, R.I.
Due to current circumstances; calling hours at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home in Manchester and a Mass of Christian Burial with military honors will be held at a future date as announced by the family. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Newport, R.I.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Building fund of the St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 80 Main Street, Manchester, CT 06042. For online condolences, please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.