Noank - Francis L. "Sam" Crowley, cast off his earthly mooring of 89 years to embark on his solo cruise to eternity aided by a fair tide and wind July 2, 2019.



Sam was predeceased by his beloved wife of 62 years, Carolyn Ann (Deuble) Crowley, one month ago June 1, 2019.



He was born in Melrose, Mass. March 28, 1930, the only son of Col. Francis C. and Marjorie (Babcock) Crowley. He is survived by his son, Daniel Crowley of Noank, and his daughter, Jennifer Crowley Knight, and her husband, Thomas of Ledyard, five grandchildren Sarah, Ryan, Eric, Greg, and Amy, and seven great-grandchildren.



After Peddie School, Class of 1947, Sam received his undergraduate B.A. economics degree from Brown University, Class of 1951, followed by his J.D. law degree from Boston University Law School in 1954. Later in life, he earned a Masters of Public Health degree from Yale University –School of Public Health. Sam was a member of the State of Massachusetts and the Connecticut Bars and the Federal Court of Claims Bar.



Sam spent three years in the U.S. Army Counter-Intelligence Corp. before starting his professional work career. His first position was with General Dynamics/Electric Boat Divisions Contracts Department in 1957. In 1970, he shifted his career to the Yale University School of Medicine where he was director of the School's Grants and Contracts Office. He again shifted his career to the business sector in 1985, by joining Ship Analytics Inc. located in North Stonington and assuming the position of vice president for Administration and General Counsel.



After a short stint with a specialized law practice, Sam capped his professional career in 1997, as Director of Health for Ledge Light Health District which expanded under his team leadership from Groton to a six town local public health agency.



He finally retired in 2007. Sam was fond of pointing out that his professional career spanned large and small for profit businesses, a nonprofit educational institution, a public agency, and three major professional areas: law, government contracting, and public health.



Sam's passion was sailing/boating which included memberships in Ram island YC (Past Commodore), Ocean Cruising Club (Mystic OCC Port Office), Off Sounding Club, and the Corinthian. He and Carolyn had several boats for cruising and racing. Sam enjoyed history, traditional jazz, traveling, his Noank home, and most of all, his family. Sam had a great and long life due to his wife, children, family, and friends, including the companionship of five Weimaraner dogs.



Donations in his memory may be made to Parkinson's Research, C/O , P.O Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741(in honor of his wife). Funeral arrangements and burial beside his beloved wife in Noank Cemetery will be private. Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl St., in Historic Downtown Mystic is entrusted with the arrangements. Published in The Day on July 7, 2019