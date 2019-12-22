Home

POWERED BY

Services
Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Letourneau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis "Frank" Letourneau


1934 - 2019
Send Flowers
Francis "Frank" Letourneau Obituary
Taftville - Francis "Frank" Letourneau, 85, entered eternal rest Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, reuniting with his wife Joanne in heaven. He was born in New London Oct. 27, 1934, to the late Clarence and Sophie (Wujcik) Letourneau.

Frank served his country in both the United States Navy and Air Force until achieving his honorable discharge. Thereafter, he worked as an electrical technician in the communications field until his retirement.

A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Church & Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -