Taftville - Francis "Frank" Letourneau, 85, entered eternal rest Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, reuniting with his wife Joanne in heaven. He was born in New London Oct. 27, 1934, to the late Clarence and Sophie (Wujcik) Letourneau.
Frank served his country in both the United States Navy and Air Force until achieving his honorable discharge. Thereafter, he worked as an electrical technician in the communications field until his retirement.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Church & Allen Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The Day on Dec. 22, 2019