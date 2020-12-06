Mystic - Frank, a member of St. Patrick Church, Mystic, always strove to be an excellent servant of God and others. Francis W. Chamberland "Frank," "Frankie," "Dad," "Grandpa" passed away peacefully Dec. 1, 2020, at his home in Mystic. Born June 17, 1941, he was the eldest of five children to Raymond and Leona [Pouliot] Chamberland in Quincy, Mass.
He married Diane Danyew in Windsor, Vt. at St. Francis of Assisi Church June 23, 1962. Diane and Frank have four children: Cheryl (Steve) Dowling, Theresa "Terri" Chamberland, Denise (Jim) Mello and Michael "Mike" (Kellie) Chamberland. Diane and Frank have ten grandchildren: Sarah (Christian) Silvia, Jessica Dowling, Stephanie Dowling, Jeffrey Dowling, Br. Bruno (James) Mello, O.S.B., Abi Mello, Joe Mello, Mari Mello and Josh Mello; and have a great-grandson, Logan Silvia. Frank was predeceased by his parents; Diane's parents; and grandson Liam Michael Chamberland.
Frank always tried to be the best husband, father, grandfather, friend and colleague that he could be. He was actively involved in his Catholic faith as a lector, altar server and parish council member and loved presenting various book studies. Frank was actively involved in the Connecticut ACTS (Adoration, Community, Theology and Service) movement, along with the Diocese of Norwich "Why Catholic" program. Diane and Frank were actively involved for over 25 years in a Catholic marriage preparation course entitled, "Together in Love." Frank was involved in the local youth hockey league, Southeastern Connecticut Youth Hockey (SECYH) as president for many years and in the St. Bernard High School hockey program. Frank played golf in a couple of golf leagues. Frank loved toy trains and treasured other collectibles.
Frank had a Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering degree and a Master of Engineering degree. He worked locally at Electric Boat, Northeast Utilities, Plum Island and the Naval Submarine Base, as well as nuclear plants in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Frank loved his work and was very good at his job, but he especially loved the people he worked with and considered his friendships with colleagues most important. Frank loved his life and was very much into his faith and family, and knew he was very blessed by God throughout his life.
His family would like to thank the first responders including the Stonington Police Department, the Old Mystic Fire Department and the Mystic River Ambulance who provided medical assistance with great care and compassion over the years.
Frank's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1. Social distancing guidelines will be in place for those entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic. To view Frank's Mass virtually Friday morning, please visit stpatrickmystic.org
. His burial will follow the Mass at St. Patrick Cemetery, Mystic. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: St. Patrick's Church Capital Campaign , 32 E. Main Street, Mystic, CT 06355 or the American Diabetes Association
, P.O.Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116-7023; 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383) Diabetes.org.