Norwich - Francis William "Bill" Brown,74, a lifelong Norwich resident, died Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019, after a brief illness. Born in Norwich July 20, 1944, he was the son of the late Francis William Brown, Sr. and Loretta (Fahey) Brown.



He honorably served with the United States Army for six years from 1964 to 1970. Upon leaving the United States Army, Bill went to work for his late father's company the FW Brown Construction Company. In the early 1990's Bill went out on his own and started the F. William Brown Company until semi-retiring in 2016.



Bill had a passion for construction. He knew at a very early age he wanted to work in his father's business and never lost the desire to build. He was an active member of St Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich. The one aspect of Bill's life that brought him the most joy was his family. Anyone who knew him knew that his family was what he lived for. He was a devoted husband and a tremendously loving father but what really got him excited was spending time with all of his grandchildren. He was always their biggest and loudest fan at any game they were playing in. He was a very generous person and always willing to help anyone who needed it. He will be greatly missed by all knew him.



Bill is survived by his wife, Cindy Brown; daughter, Kristen Ellington and son-in-law, Russ; son, Francis W "Bill" Brown III and girlfriend Laurie Eng; daughter, Melissa Brown; sister, Paula Brown; brother, Richard Brown; brother, Rob Brown; several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Apr. 4, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Friday, Apr. 5 at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway Norwich. Burial will be at a later date.