Oakdale - Frank A. Grden, 83, a longtime Oakdale resident, passed away at home Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. Born in Clymer, N.Y. Sept. 18, 1936, he was the son of the late Valenty and Agata (Wozowicz) Grden and the loving husband of Carol A. (Bishop) Grden for 57 years.
He served honorably with the United States Air Force for twenty years until his retirement in 1978 when he moved to Oakdale and began a career as an electronic test technician at Electric Boat. He was a faithful parishioner of St. John Church and served as an usher for many years.
In addition to his wife Carol he is survived by three children, Paul Grden and wife Lynne, Mark Grden and wife Jennifer, and LeeAnn Kobyluck and husband Mark; six grandchildren, Matthew, Ethan, and Ian Grden, and Ryan, Zachary, and Isabella Kobyluck; sister Sophie Zojonc; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his five siblings.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on Jan. 23, 2020