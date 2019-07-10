Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Frank Anthony Polippo


1961 - 2019
Frank Anthony Polippo Obituary
New London - Frank Anthony Polippo, 58, of New London entered eternal life June 5, 2019. He was born April 4, 1961, in Johnstown, Pa., the beloved son of the late Paul and Delores (Sedlmyer) Polippo.

Frank is survived by a daughter, Megan Polippo of Calif.; and a sister, Pam Polippo of Johnstown, Pa.

Funeral services and interment, will be held in Johnstown, Pa.

The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave. New London has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on July 10, 2019
