Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, Inc.
11 Jerome Road
Montville, CT 06382
(860) 848-1886
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Sistare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E Sistare


1930 - 2019
Send Flowers
Frank E Sistare Obituary

Montville - Frank E. Sistare, 88, of Uncasville and North Port, Fla., died on June 28, 2019. Born in Montville on Sept. 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank E. and Delphine (Houle) Sistare

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave., Uncasville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville.
Published in The Day on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries