Uncasville - Frank E. Sistare, 88, a resident of North Port, Fla. and former resident of Uncasville, died June 28, 2019. Born in Montville Sept. 11, 1930, he was the son of the late Frank E. and Delphine (Houle) Sistare, and the loving husband of the late Mary Loraine (Paradis) Sistare. They were married Aug. 19, 1950, at St. John Church and were married for 56 years until her passing in 2006.



Frank grew up in Montville and was a graduate of Chapman Tech class of 1949 where he was a standout athlete. After high school he played semiprofessional football for the Norwich Bulldogs. He was also a talented bowler and has countless trophies from the competitions he won.



As a member of the Teamsters' Union he worked for many years as a construction supervisor.



Frank loved the outdoors and spent many of his younger years boating and fishing. He was well known in Montville having coached little league baseball and basketball for many years. He was an avid hot rod enthusiast and was a member of the Golden Rods Car Club. He spent many hours under the hood working on cars. Most recently he could be found in his yard operating his Toro tractor striving for the "perfect lawn".



He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.



He is survived by six children, Frank E. Sistare and wife Deborah, Henry P. Sistare and wife Amelia, Lance A. Sistare and wife Rose, Jimmy N. Sistare and wife Kathleen, Mary L. DeCoste, and Gail A. Perry and husband Kristopher; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife Loraine he was predeceased by his son Robert T. Sistare; and two sisters, Ruth Ciavaglia and Marion Rossi.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at St. John Church, 22 Maple Ave, Uncasville. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery. Calling hours will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 11 Jerome Rd, Uncasville.



Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice or . Published in The Day on July 2, 2019