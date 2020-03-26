|
|
|
Groton - Frank J. DeCosta Jr., 84, of Groton passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Bayview Healthcare in Waterford.
He was born Feb. 17, 1936, in New London, the son of Frank and Ruth (Wilcox) DeCosta.
Frank worked for Electric Boat and also for the City of Groton.
He was married to Ruth (Hathaway) DeCosta of Groton.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a memorial service will be held at a later date. A full obituary with service information will be published in a future edition of The Day.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton, is assisting with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 26, 2020