|
|
Niantic - Frank Nicholas Bongo, 93, died peacefully Monday, March 16, 2020, at home with his wife and daughter-in-law by his side. Frank was born in his family home in Niantic Nov. 7, 1926, to Otto and Filomena (Farina) Bongo. He was predeceased by his older siblings, Samuel, John and Sue B. Ranelli.
At the age of eleven, Frank witnessed the New England Hurricane of 1938, wreak havoc on his hometown. It was a memory he carried his entire life. After graduating from Chapman Technical High School in New London, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. He was deployed to Japan during the Allied Occupation after World War II and was honorably discharged in January 1948. In 1950, Mr. Bongo started a career in banking as a teller for the New London City National Bank (now Bank of America). Frank earned an associate degree in banking from the Stonier School of Banking/Rutgers University. After 40 dedicated years of service, he retired as vice president of operations.
May 2, 1953, he married his sweetheart, Sylvia Peterson, in West Hartford. Upon their retirements, Frank and Sylvia traveled throughout the United States and Europe. Until very recently, they spent their fall and winter months in the community of Vista Pines in Stuart, Fla. Mr. Bongo was a member of several civic organizations and boards during his lifetime, including the Niantic Lions Club and the New London Elks. He was past president of the Crescent Beach Association and the Eastern Connecticut State University Baseball Booster Club.
Frank leaves his dear wife Sylvia; son Thomas (Karen); and daughter Terri; also, his grandchildren: Thomas Jr. (Sarah), Jonathan (Lindsey), Cara, Alicia (Kenneth) and Alexandra; and his beloved great-grandsons: Alan, Nicholas, Jeffrey and Jacob.
Frank's family would like to thank Dr. Brian Williams, Dr. Brian Ehrlich and Dr. Meghana Rao Brito for keeping him healthy over the years. He will be deeply missed.
At his request, all services are private. Donations in his memory can be made to: The LAMBS Attn: Office of Development, 365 Montauk Avenue, New London, Ct 06320.
To honor Frank's wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, Niantic is handling the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Mar. 29, 2020