Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Monastery
11 Race Hill Rd
Guilford, CT

Frank Parker Heinemann Obituary
Lyme - Frank Parker Heinemann, 88, died at his home in Lyme Sept. 29, after a long illness.

Parker is survived by his wife Denise of 52 years and three children, Scott Heinemann, Susan Heinemann (Sister Maria of the Angels, O.P.), and David Heinemann. He was predeceased by his son John Heinemann.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Rd, Guilford.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Grace Monastery, 11 Race Hill Rd, Guilford, CT 06437.

Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.GuilfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Day on Oct. 2, 2019
