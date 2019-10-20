Home

POWERED BY

Services
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
For more information about
Frank Zito
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
BYLES MAC DOUGALL
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Zito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank R. Zito

Send Flowers
Frank R. Zito Obituary
Waterford - Frank R. Zito, 75, of Waterford, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

He was the husband of Catherine Carlson Zito. Frank was a United Association pipefitter working with Local 777, until his retirement.

Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. Interment will be private.

A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.