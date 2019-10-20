|
Waterford - Frank R. Zito, 75, of Waterford, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 18, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was the husband of Catherine Carlson Zito. Frank was a United Association pipefitter working with Local 777, until his retirement.
Visiting hours will be held from 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. Interment will be private.
A complete obituary will be published in the Monday edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019