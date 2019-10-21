|
Waterford - Frank "Frankie" Richard Zito, 75, of Waterford, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Oct. 18, 2019.
Frankie was born Sept. 14, 1944, on Fishers Island, N.Y. He worked for the DuPont Family on Fishers Island and on their yacht, "The Goddess." Frankie proudly served in the United States Army, and spent most of his duty in Germany. Upon his return, he worked at General Dynamics Electric Boat, where he met the love of his life, Cathy. He joined the United Association Local Union 777, and worked as a steamfitter for over 30 years.
Frankie leaves behind his wife of 49 years, Catherine Carlson Zito; their children David (Christine), Sharon (Troy), and Jeffrey. Affectionately known as "Hoppy" to his grandchildren, he is remembered in love by Anna Marie, Dylan, Anna, Shelby and Katie. Also left to cherish his memory is his mother, Melen Arasimowicz Zito; his sister MaryAnne Alfieri; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Frankie is predeceased by his brother John Zito.
In his early years, Frankie spent his free time coaching his children and volunteering in the snack stands; eventually leading to his permanent role as sideline coach and biggest supporter of his grandchildren. Frankie was a hard worker, a great teacher, and a role model. To Frankie, if you were on time, you were late, which often resulted in him arriving to events hours before their start. He officially retired from work in 2005, which is when he began his full-time position as grandparent. Frankie spent countless hours on softball fields and basketball courts, and at wrestling matches, boxing rings, dance recitals, and gymnastics meets.
Having spent 44 years in the same neighborhood, he developed friendships that lasted a lifetime. There are many adventures and stories that involve the neighborhood families, and for that, the family is eternally grateful. The Zito house was a home to many.
Frankie loved trips to Saratoga, horse racing, cruises, and Las Vegas. He loved to travel, but was the worst traveler. He hated being in the water, but loved the ocean. Frankie was one of a kind, who leaves behind stories of his countless adventures, memories of his snarky personality and witty comebacks, and recollections about the "old days" that will last a lifetime. His love for his wife, family, and those that knew him will never be forgotten. He truly was one of the all-time greats.
A gathering in Frankie's honor will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London. Please visit www.Byles.com for directions, to sign the guestbook, or to share a memory.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in his honor to the Cactus Jack Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 145, Waterford, CT 06385.
Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2019