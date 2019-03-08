Resources More Obituaries for Frank Dutka Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank Stephen Dutka

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Griswold - Frank Stephen Dutka left this earth surrounded by family, in his home of sixty nine years, Feb. 22, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife, partner in business, and mother of his children, Elizabeth. He is survived by five children and spouses, Stephen and Pamela Dutka, Gail and Sherwood Raymond, Mark Dutka, Joanne Hart, and Nancy and Dennis Stone. He was blessed with ten grandchildren and spouses, Benjamin, Andrew and Charles Dutka, Nicole Dutka, Max and Gus Hart, Noah and Lily Stone, Elizabeth and James Guimond, and Nathaniel and Alicia Raymond - the proud parents of great-grandchildren, Frank and Vivian Raymond.



Born to immigrant parents April 8, 1921, on their farm in Griswold, his life spanned the better part of arguably the most eventful century in human history. The victim of discrimination by his eighth grade teacher, he refused to accept the large print books for those "dumb Polaks" and left school to pursue his education on his own. Throughout his life, he succeeded in teaching himself everything he needed to know. He was still learning and keeping up with everything, from his family's events, to mechanical and scientific advances, to politics, until the week before he left us.



Drafted into the Army during World War II, he earned a Bronze Star while running phone wires behind enemy lines at night. True to his philosophy of living in the moment, he made little of these exploits other than to bemoan the horrific waste of war. Leaving the service in 1946, he went to a six month school under the G.I. Bill for air conditioning and refrigeration, eventually getting a job in this field. Having gained the necessary experience, he went on to open his own service business, which he ran until he was in his eighties. Life long customers from surrounding farms, local businesses, and homes found his services indispensable and often reminded him that he couldn't retire until they did. Throughout his life he taught himself all the skills necessary to meet the modern licensing standards for his profession. Learning as he went, he completely remodeled his home and necessary additions for his growing family and the care of his wife's parents. Maintaining a large garden, complete with honey bees, fruit trees, and berry bushes, he also supplied a large part of the fruits and vegetables to keep his family well fed and healthy. At the age of eighty, he helped put a new roof on his house, and at ninety he hand split a giant oak that provided multiple cords of firewood.



Before the moniker existed, he was the original feminist. He always said he wouldn't have been successful in business without his wife, Elizabeth, doing the bookkeeping, taking the service calls, paying the bills and handling all the finances. He fully supported her quest to continue her education even while running the business and family, eventually graduating from UConn with her youngest daughter, Nancy. When he was home from work, it didn't matter what needed to be done, from doing the dishes to making applesauce; he did it without complaint. He and Elizabeth believed strongly in education, managing to provide college educations for all of their children. He urged his daughters to get a degree and a profession so they would never be dependent on anyone for their income. They took his advice and became teachers, a writer and a librarian. His sons followed his example eventually running and owning businesses. When his wife began to fail from dementia, he did all of the grocery shopping, improved his cooking skills, and learned to make apple pies from scratch with his own apples, which he did into his mid nineties.



As his body started to fail, he did need help with cooking and cleaning and caring for Elizabeth. He assembled a group of caregivers who have become part of his family over the last years. They appeared to love him, as well as care for him, with one of them describing him as a gentle giant full of strength, intelligence, and kindness. We are deeply grateful to Barbara Gillingham, Debbie Smith, Nancy and Aiden Metayer, JoAnn McCoy, Michelle Briggs, Susan Way, and Debbie Kaminske for their tireless, loving care in helping us to fulfill his wish to pass away at home. He will be sorely missed by everyone that he has cared for and about over his long productive life.



There will be an event to celebrate his life at his home to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Masonicare Hospice, whose remarkable caregivers helped insure his comfort until the end. We will forever be thankful to have had Frank as a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, mentor, and a friend.