New London - Frank Volcalina, 75, of New London entered eternal life Jan. 11, 2020. He was born June 15, 1944, in New London the son of the late Frank A. and Jeanette (Avery) Vocolina.
Mr. Volcalina worked for the City of New London in the maintenance department at local schools. He is survived by a brother, James Vocolina of Mystic.
All funeral services and interment in St. Mary cemetery are private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London has been entrusted with his care.
Published in The Day on Jan. 16, 2020