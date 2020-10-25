Norwich - Franklin Edward Holt, 77, of Norwich, died Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, after a long illness surrounded by family. He was born in Hartford to Franklin Eardridge Holt and Mae Madella Holt. He was previously married to Maria Ojeda; she preceded him in death. He is currently married to Fang Juan Li; she survives him.
Franklin worked for the Mohegan Sun since their opening in 1996, and earned the position of supervisor, until his retirement. He was an accomplished pianist and martial arts master.
For more information on Franklin, service schedule and donation information, please visit wwwbyles.com
