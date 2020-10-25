1/
Franklin Edward Holt
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Franklin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norwich - Franklin Edward Holt, 77, of Norwich, died Thursday Oct. 22, 2020, after a long illness surrounded by family. He was born in Hartford to Franklin Eardridge Holt and Mae Madella Holt. He was previously married to Maria Ojeda; she preceded him in death. He is currently married to Fang Juan Li; she survives him.

Franklin worked for the Mohegan Sun since their opening in 1996, and earned the position of supervisor, until his retirement. He was an accomplished pianist and martial arts master.

For more information on Franklin, service schedule and donation information, please visit wwwbyles.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved