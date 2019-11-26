Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Franklin Burdick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Franklin Montgomery Burdick Sr.


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Franklin Montgomery Burdick Sr. Obituary
East Lyme - Franklin Montgomery Burdick Sr., 83, of Merrywood Lane in East Lyme, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.

Frank was born Dec. 19, 1935, in New London, the son of late Raymond Torrington Burdick and Rose (Grillo) Burdick.

Mr. Burdick graduated from New London High School. In his younger years, he was an elite left-handed pitcher for a city league. Passionate about cars, he became a mechanic, co-owned the ARCO station at the Flanders four corners as well as the Texaco on Flanders Road. He went on to become a skilled local car salesman. After retiring from his career in car sales, he began working at East Lyme High School as a custodian where he continued for ten years. He retired from East Lyme High School in November of 2018.

In addition to his passion for cars, he also loved sports. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Nascar Racing, his favorite driver was Mark Martin. Frank enjoyed traveling to Dover for annual Nascar races as well as various other tracks. He also traveled to Colorado, Utah, and Vermont for ski trips.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Jerome) Burdick; two sons, Franklin Burdick Jr. and his wife, Loralyn of East Lyme and Randy Burdick and his wife, Lori of Waterford; five grandchildren, Frankie Burdick, Geoffrey Burdick and companion Janina and her two children, Tyler and Alora, Heather-Lynn (Burdick) Wade and her husband, Russell, Haley (Burdick) Capasso and her husband Michael, and Mitchell Burdick; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin Burdick, Camdyn Capasso, and Russell Wade III.

Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, with a funeral home service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in East Lyme Cemetery, East Lyme.

Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Burdick's family at www.neilanfunerahome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Franklin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -