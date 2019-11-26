|
East Lyme - Franklin Montgomery Burdick Sr., 83, of Merrywood Lane in East Lyme, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
Frank was born Dec. 19, 1935, in New London, the son of late Raymond Torrington Burdick and Rose (Grillo) Burdick.
Mr. Burdick graduated from New London High School. In his younger years, he was an elite left-handed pitcher for a city league. Passionate about cars, he became a mechanic, co-owned the ARCO station at the Flanders four corners as well as the Texaco on Flanders Road. He went on to become a skilled local car salesman. After retiring from his career in car sales, he began working at East Lyme High School as a custodian where he continued for ten years. He retired from East Lyme High School in November of 2018.
In addition to his passion for cars, he also loved sports. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants, and Nascar Racing, his favorite driver was Mark Martin. Frank enjoyed traveling to Dover for annual Nascar races as well as various other tracks. He also traveled to Colorado, Utah, and Vermont for ski trips.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy (Jerome) Burdick; two sons, Franklin Burdick Jr. and his wife, Loralyn of East Lyme and Randy Burdick and his wife, Lori of Waterford; five grandchildren, Frankie Burdick, Geoffrey Burdick and companion Janina and her two children, Tyler and Alora, Heather-Lynn (Burdick) Wade and her husband, Russell, Haley (Burdick) Capasso and her husband Michael, and Mitchell Burdick; and three great-grandchildren, Gavin Burdick, Camdyn Capasso, and Russell Wade III.
Calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, with a funeral home service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in East Lyme Cemetery, East Lyme.
Online condolences may be shared with Mr. Burdick's family at www.neilanfunerahome.com.
Published in The Day on Nov. 26, 2019