Franklin "Scottie" Scott
1932 - 2020
North Stonington - Franklin "Scottie" Scott passed away peacefully at home Friday afternoon, Aug. 21. His last day was spent with his wife Sally, in their North Stonington home.

Frank will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Sally (Speight), of 64 years; their two children, Glenn Scott and Marybeth (David) Liguori; five grandchildren, Jennifer (Andy) Briggs, Jessica (Kyle) Thompson, Christopher Liguori, Elizabeth Liguori, Scott Liguori; and four great-grandchildren.

Frank Scott, known as "Scottie", was born Nov. 8, 1932, in Jamestown, N.D., to James and Mary Elizabeth Scott. The youngest of 11 children, Scottie and his brothers and sisters grew up in Kensal, N.D. At 18, he enlisted in the Navy, where he would spend the next twenty years, retiring as Yeoman Chief Petty Officer. He spent much of this time on submarines and aircraft carriers, serving through the Vietnam and Korean wars.

After retiring from the Navy, Scottie went back to school, earning an Education degree from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master's degree from the University of Rhode Island. He would spend the next twenty years teaching History at Wheeler High School, retiring in 1995. With teaching Scottie found his calling; he adored his students and felt a deep responsibility for their education and well-being.

Scottie was a lifelong learner, hobbyist and craftsman. His retirement was spent working on his property and on the homes of his children, taking on projects of all sizes. Dozens of pieces of furniture he built or refinished will live on for generations in the homes of his family. Above all else, his family was his passion. Sally was the love of his life, and he lived for time spent with his children and their families. After a truly remarkable life, his memory will continue to live on in their hearts.

Private services will be held at Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home in Westerly, RI.

For online condolences, please visit www.buckler-johnston.com.

Published in The Day on Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home
121 Main St.
Westerly, RI 02891
