Noank - The Rev. Franklin W. Murdock, 89, passed away peacefully Nov. 25, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife of 59 years, Marjorie Murdock; and his brother Edmund Murdock. He was a beloved father to his son Tom Murdock and wife Michelle; his daughter Dawn and her husband Kirk LaVine; and his son Brian Murdock. He was also a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren: Meghan, Connor and Kara Murdock, Trevor, and Jeremy and Spencer LaVine.
Frank was born in Ithaca, N.Y. to Professor Carleton and Dorothy Murdock. He graduated from Cornell University and received a master of divinity degree from Colgate Rochester Divinity School. In 1956, he was ordained in the American Baptist Churches USA. Following seminary, Frank was associate pastor at the First Baptist Church of Ames, Iowa, ministering to many Iowa State University students. Working with college students remained a focus of his ministry, through two campus positions as well as serving at churches in college towns. Frank was campus minister at the Indiana Institute of Technology in Fort Wayne, and later at the University of Connecticut. He served as pastor of American Baptist churches in Mansfield (Storrs) and Essex and Fredonia, N.Y.
Frank led an active retirement which included assisting part-time for some years at Noank Baptist Church with visitation, weddings, funerals and occasional preaching. He also taught the adult Bible study class and sang in the choir for many years. In the community, Frank joined the New Horizons Band for retirees, taking up the French horn again, one of several brass instruments he played.
Frank had a lifelong love of reading and learning, history, music, sailing and camping. He loved spending time with his family and enjoying a good meal. He had a great sense of humor and was known for his lively storytelling. Frank's warmth and kind, compassionate spirit were a blessing to all who knew him.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Mystic Funeral Home, 51 Williams Ave. (Route 1), Mystic. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, Noank Baptist Church, 18 Cathedral Heights, Noank, CT 06340. A reception will follow in the Fellowship Hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Noank Baptist Church or to the Protestant Cooperative Ministry at Cornell University, in which Frank was active as a student, either online: http://pcm.curw.cornell.edu/donate/ or by check: 548 College Avenues, G-7 Anabel Taylor Hall, Ithaca, NY 14853.
