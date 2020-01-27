Home

Franklyn Ross Mosher


1932 - 2020
Franklyn Ross Mosher Obituary
Gales Ferry - Franklyn Ross Mosher, 87, son of Lillian Baker Crider and Franklin Mosher graduated to heaven Jan. 6, 2020, having received Jesus as his Savior. Franklyn was born July 31, 1932, in Waterville, Maine.

Franklyn led a full life. He grew up in Oakland, Maine. He graduated from the University of Maine in 1959. He served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. Franklyn worked at Pfizer for 35 years as a bio-chemist. He liked spending time with his close friends, Robert Allen and El Luther. Franklyn enjoyed bowling and golfing for Pfizer. He loved the outdoors: skiing, hunting, fishing and spending time at his cabin in Maine with his beloved labrador retrievers. He was a member of Trout Unlimited, stocking fish in streams and lakes throughout the year. Franklyn was actively involved with Anchor Baptist Church in Ledyard. He helped with the construction of the building and enjoyed being part of the services of the church.

In the later years of his life, he was able to live in his home under the care of his daughter Lisa and son-in-law George Lehr. He was especially grateful being able to do so. Franklyn was predeceased by his parents; his aunt Ethel and uncle Ken Baker; his sister Jackie Clements; and his son Kenneth Mosher. Franklyn is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lisa and George Lehr of Gales Ferry; his son Michael Mosher of Atlanta, Ga.; his niece Nannette Fleming of West Enfield, Maine; his great-niece Mariah Collins of West Enfield, Maine; his great-nephew Jeremiah Feldmus of Glenburn, Maine; his great-nephew Aaron Feldmus of Belgrade, Maine; and his great-grandnephews, Edwin and Caleb Collins of West Enfield, Maine; and numerous friends, family and loved ones.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Feb. 8, 2020, at Anchor Baptist Church, 52 Fanning Road, Ledyard.
Published in The Day on Jan. 27, 2020
