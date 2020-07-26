Mystic - Fred Sumner Burnham, 86, of Mystic died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at the Cottage at StoneRidge.
He is predeceased by his parents, Beatrice and Fred Burnham; and his son David Allen Burnham. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 years, Judy Hill Burnham. In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by their daughter Jane Ellen Burns and her husband Jeffrey, of Charlestown, R.I.; their son Steven Fred Burnham and his wife Elizabeth, of Lyme; and his two grandchildren, Sarah and Mark, whom he adored, always bringing a smile to his face.
Fred was born March 6, 1934, in Melrose, Mass. He grew up in Melrose and spent summers on the Cape before graduating from Melrose High School. He went on to Norwich University in Vermont, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. He served for several years in the U.S. Army.
Fred and Judy and their children resided in Noank and Groton Long Point (GLP). He worked for eight years as a mechanical engineer at Bethlehem Steel, Pa.; and then 29 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat (EB), in Groton, retiring in 1991, from the 688 Program Management Office.
Fred was an easy-going, hardworking engineer. He never shied away from a challenge, whether it was solving difficult submarine construction problems, designing and building several family homes or restoring Ensign sail boats to their former racing glory. Fred always put 100 percent into each activity and interest, whether racing sailboats, bicycling, into his 80s, or golfing 16 winters in Hilton Head, where he reached his goal of a 10 handicap.
Fred was never afraid of stepping forward to help the community, serving many years on the Town of Groton Planning Commission, including position as chairman, commodore of the Ensign Fleet, GLP board of directors, and member of GLP and Shennecossett Yacht Clubs. Fred loved to mentor people as an advisor for the Junior Achievers program at EB, and ultimately, helped several generations of family start their careers with EB.
Funeral services will be private. Fred's family would like to thank the entire staff at The Cottage at StoneRidge for their dedication, kindness and excellent care of Fred and his family. The VITAS Hospice nurses and staff provided tender care and comfort for Fred's needs. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Connecticut Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
, 19 Ohio Avenue, Norwich, CT 06360 or VITAS Hospice, 628 Hebron Avenue, Glastonbury, CT 06033.