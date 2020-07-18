Mystic - Fred Sumner Burnham, 86, of Mystic ,died Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at The Cottage at StoneRidge. He is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Hill Burnham.
All funeral services will be private for the family. Fred's family would like to thank the entire staff at The Cottage at StoneRidge and VITAS Hospice for their attention, kindness and excellent care for Fred. Donations in Fred's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or to VITAS Hospice.
A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the New London Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is assisting the family.