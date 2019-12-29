|
|
Niantic - Fred W. Stone III, 91, of Niantic, formerly of Gales Ferry, passed away quietly Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2019, at Bride Brook Health and Rehabilitation Center. He is survived by his loving and care-giving wife, Margaret "Peggy" (Beckwith ) Stone of Niantic.
Fred enlisted in the U. S. Navy during World WarII at the age of 17, by misstating his age and served on aircraft carriers before becoming a submarine service electrician's mate and serving on diesel/electric powered submarines. His service took him and his family to several homeports including Kittery, Maine, San Diego, Calif., Mare Island, Calif., Great Lakes, Ill., Quincy, Mass., Norfolk, Va. and Groton. Tours of duty took him from the Mediterranean to the Far East, including Japan and South Korea. The submarines he served on patrolled the sea off Vladivostok, U.S.S.R. and under the Artic Sea Ice. While serving out of Norfolk, the sub he was stationed on actively participated in the blockade of Cuba during the 1962, Missile Crisis. He retired from the Navy in 1965, and worked for General Dynamics, Electric Boat Division, as a systems test technician for 20 years. After retiring from EB, he served in the Civil Service at the Naval Submarine Base in Groton, public works, maintaining the electrical generating system at the Naval Hospital. After retiring from Civil Service, he worked for area car dealerships, transporting cars.
Fred was a member of the Masonic Order and a 32nd degree (Scottish Rite) Mason. He was also a Shriner associated with the Aleppo Temple Shrine in Boston.
He was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Cynthia Mae (Ebersbach) Stone, mother of his children; and a daughter Susan Elizabeth Fincher. He leaves a son Stephen Michael Stone of Newport, R.I.; four grandchildren, Joshua Fincher of Providence, Shannon Mack of Colchester, Lianna Dimmock of Norwich and ZaraBeth Fincher of Montville; and six great-grandchildren.
Fred enjoyed working on cars, boating, tinkering with electrical devices and RV camping with Peggy, his wife, friend and companion of 22 years. He was known for the great stories about his life experiences and adventures.
Visiting hours will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Fulton Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic. A short memorial service will be held at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL. 33607.
Published in The Day on Dec. 29, 2019