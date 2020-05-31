Oakdale - Frederic B. "Fred" Richardson, 86, of Connecticut Boulevard, Oakdale, died peacefully Tuesday May 26, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the beloved husband of Doreen (Gustafson) Richardson. Born in Providence Dec. 21, 1933, he was the son of the late Leigh H. and Bessie (Hall) Richardson.
Mr. Richardson served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He later went on to be a structural engineer at General Dynamics Electric Boat for many years, before retiring. He received his associate's degree from Roger Williams Junior College. Fred was a member of the Brainard Lodge #102.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children: sons, Carl S. Richardson, of Maine, Brad Richardson and his wife Deborah, of Kentucky and his daughter, Keri Ferland and her husband Andrew. He was the loving grandfather of Jena and Drew Ferland
Due to the current circumstances surrounding COVID-19, funeral services will be held privately by the family and those invited family and friends.
Burial with full military honors will be held in Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter, R.I.
Published in The Day on May 31, 2020.