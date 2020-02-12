|
Waterford - U.S. Coast Guard Senior Chief Musician Frederic Taylor Nazro, 98, formerly of Waterford and New London, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. Fred was born May 26, 1921, in Boston, Mass. to the late Marshall and Marion Taylor Nazro.
He grew up in Milton, Mass. and graduated from the New England Conservatory of Music before enlisting in the U.S. Coast Guard at the beginning of World War II. He served for over 37 years in the U. S. Coast Guard Band, retiring in 1980. He was a member of the former First Baptist Church of New London and served as the Choir Director for over 40 years and as Treasurer for 20 years. He was also musical director for many area choral groups and the Pfizer chorus productions. Fred was a photographer, an avid model railroad enthusiast and a HAM radio operator. He enjoyed sailing and traveling around the country.
Fred married Lucille Pembroke in 1953 and raised their children in the Quaker Hill area of Waterford. Lucille passed away in 1996.
Fred then spent many years with his dear friend and companion Florence O'Connor traveling the country and enjoying their families. Florence passed away in 2012.
Fred was also predeceased by his son Alan Murray; his brother Richard Nazro; and his grandson Daniel Brigham.
Fred leaves behind his son Robert Nazro and wife Juliette of Oakdale; his daughter Barbara Brigham Frink and husband Randy of Norwich; grandchildren, Adam (Desiree) Nazro of Massachusetts, Joanna Nazro of Louisiana; and Heidi Brigham (Max) Roach of North Carolina; great-grandson Max who shares Fred's birthday; and great-granddaughter Konley. He also leaves behind Florence's family who treasured their Freddy Fred; his son Alan's wife Judy and their family of Massachusetts.
The family would like to thank Greentree Manor and Hospice of Southeastern Connecticut for their dedicated care given to Fred over the past three years.
Calling hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. A private burial will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery, New London. Donations may be made in Fred's memory to the Daniel J. Brigham Scholarship Fund c/o Waterford High School, 20 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford, CT. 06385.
Published in The Day on Feb. 12, 2020