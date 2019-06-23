|
|
|
Old Lyme - Frederick Cavanaugh, 85, originally from Avon but last resided in Old Lyme, passed away June 17, 2019. Fred was born Sept. 13, 1933, in New Haven to Norma Benedict and stepfather Joseph Notar.
He was the beloved husband of Genevieve Cavanaugh who predeceased him. Fred is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Ouelette and Lori Cavanaugh. Fred worked in law enforcement for the towns of Wethersfield and Avon, retiring from the Avon Police Department after 30 years of service.
There will be no calling hours at this time.
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
Read More