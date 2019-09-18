|
Niantic - Frederick D. Coyle, 88, of Niantic passed away Saturday, Sept. 15, 2019, at Beechwood HealthCare in New London.
Mr. Coyle was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Norwich to Dennis and Jean Coyle. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Illingworth) Coyle who survives him.
Mr. Coyle honorably served in the U.S. Airforce. He then went on to work for the Town of East Lyme taking care of highway maintenance. After his retirement, he spent 10 years working at the Children's Museum in Niantic.
Besides his wife, Mr. Coyle is survived by his son John Coyle and wife Kathleen of Texas; daughters, Carole Coyle and Elizabeth Rowe of Niantic; as well as 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his daughter, Dorothy "Dottie" Jean Guiliano; as well as his sister Jean Delaney.
Calling hours will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic. A Memorial Service will immediately follow at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Day on Sept. 18, 2019