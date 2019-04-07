Uncasville - Frederick A. Deep ("Pop") was born in Barre, Vt., April 30, 1923, the son of Anthony and Sarah Deep. He passed away at the age of 95, April 4, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's Disease. He attended Barre, Vt. schools, graduating from Spaulding High School in 1940. He was drafted into the Army Air Corps and served as a lieutenant colonel in WWII, earning the Distinguished Flying Cross. In 1969, he married Dorothy Anne Alden (Scott) who predeceased him in 2017. In addition to his parents and his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Joe Deep; and stepsons, Edward Scott and Stephen Scott.



Fred was employed at Electric Boat as an engineer and retired in 1995. Prior to moving to Connecticut in the early 70's, he lived in Riverhead, N.Y., and was employed by Grumman Aircraft. He enjoyed playing golf and skiing well into his retirement years. He was a member of the Mohegan Congregational Church in Uncasville.



Fred is survived by his daughters, Nancy (David) Fowler of Uncasville and Lori (Jude) O'Sullivan of Wilkesboro, N.C. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Michael (Luz) Scott of Southampton, N.Y., Tom (Kath) Scott of Scotland, Ct., Peter (Mary Ellen) Scott of Enfield, Ct., Russell Scott of Lebanon, Joyce (Mark) Hatch of Uncasville, and Judi (Rich) Chaluto of Canterbury. Fred is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family would like to thank the staff at Crescent Point in Niantic and VITAS Hospice for their care of Fred during his time with them. He will be fondly remembered for his favorite quote "Never lose your sense of humor". The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Montville is in care of the arrangements. Published in The Day on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary