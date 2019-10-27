Home

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home
59 Spruce St.
Westerly, RI 02891
(401) 596-2648
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Michael Cemetery
Stillman Avenue, Ext.
Pawcatuck, CT
Frederick Joiner Obituary
Norwich - Frederick Joiner, 76, beloved husband of Lorraine (Burdick) Baker-Watson Joiner, of Norwich, passed away at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. He was also the husband for 40 years of the late Patricia (Altimari) Joiner.

Born in Lowell, Mass., he was the son of the late Evener and Mildred Joiner.

Frederick worked in material control at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton for almost 40 years until his retirement. He enjoyed bowling and bowled for many years in Groton and Norwich leagues. He also participated in many county fairs, competing in barrel racing. In his younger days, he was a standout softball player.

He leaves his wife Lorraine; three children, Michele Marin and husband Paul of East Granby, Brian Joiner and wife Janet of Ledyard and Kerri Beauchat and husband Rick of Titusville, Pa.; and two step-children, Anna Witt and husband Brian of North Franklin and Randall Baker and his former wife Christine of Fitchville. Frederick is also survived by two sisters, Diane McGuire of Westerly and Nancy Holmes of Marana, Ariz.; a half-brother Butch Joiner of Las Vegas, Nev.; his aunt Flora Maynard of Groton; nine grandchildren; four step-grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother John Joiner; and his sister Linda Espinosa.

Visiting hours are omitted. A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Michael's New Cemetery, Stillman Avenue, Ext., Pawcatuck. Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Oct. 27, 2019
