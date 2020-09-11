Groton - Frederick L. Allen, 92, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London.
He was predeceased by his wife Sally in 1984; and his sisters, Deloris Allen and Marcia Leslie. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Thompson (Philip) of Mystic, Victoria Allen of Groton, Suzanne Allen of Shelton, Wash.; and his loving companion, Nancy De Marinis of Groton.
He was born in New London June 15, 1928, the son of Guy and Marion Allen. He graduated from the University of New Hampshire with a Bachelor of Arts and from Connecticut College with a Master of Arts in Psychology. He worked for General Dynamics in Groton and San Diego for 29 years
Mr. Allen was in the Navy from 1945-1949 and 1951-1953 and served as a submariner. He was in the Army ROTC from 1953-1954. He was a member of the Groton Town Council from 1957-1963 and was an elected member of the Groton Board of Education from 1967-1977, also a proud member of the Fleet Reserve Association, Branch # 020 in Groton.
He will be missed dearly by family, friends and all who knew him.
Burial will be private. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fleet Reserve Assoc, #20. 242 Thames St., Groton, CT 06340.
Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton is assisting the family.
