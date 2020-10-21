1/1
Frederick W. "Fred" Aubele
Montville - Frederick W. "Fred" Aubele, devoted father, husband, grampa, uncle, brother and friend, passed away peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after a one-year battle with cancer.

Fred was born in 1945 and raised in Cuyahoga County, Ohio. After serving in the Vietnam War, he attended Ohio State University to obtain his master's degree, and then moved to Florida where he met and married his wife, Nona. Together, they moved to Massachusetts, eventually settling in West Bridgewater. Fred worked as a computer operations manager for many years, then became a devoted stay-at-home father for his two daughters (and all their friends).

He will be remembered by all who knew him in life for his magnanimous good nature, endless optimism, joy in living, wicked humor, and his love of his family, animals – especially Jake, PC, Shyla, Kittan, Sadie and Bella, nature, and Harry Potter. He believed in the magic of life.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Nona (Megan) Aubele; daughters, Cynthia Aubele (partner Jeff Devine) and Teresa Aubele-Futch (husband Michael); sisters, Terry Nepveaux (Lancaster, Ohio) and Diane Miller (Uniontown, Ohio); and grandchildren, Jack and Samuel Futch, and Lucille Devine. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, in-laws, friends, and "surrogate children" to whom he has passed on a legacy of loving kindness.

At his request, there will be no service. Fred would ask everyone who knew him to honor his life by remembering him at his best and by enjoying all the simple things in life – family, friends, good food, good company, celebrations, and surprises – and also a very good whisky!

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the hospice organization that cared for him (and his family) during his final days: The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, 45 Clara Drive, Mystic, CT 06355 (or donate online: https://www.masonicare.org/support-masonicare/donate-now#contact). This will allow others that are less fortunate to receive the wonderful care and dignity that every person deserves at the end of their life.

He will be missed beyond words, but we know he will still be with us – ALWAYS.

Published in The Day on Oct. 21, 2020.
