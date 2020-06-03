Waterford - Frederick William Davis, 78, of Waterford passed away May 28, 2020, at his residence.
Born July 21, 1941, in New London, he was the son of the late Frederick Taft Davis and Florence (Apicelli) Wixom.
Frederick graduated from Fitch High School in 1959. He worked for WJ Barney at the Pfizer site in Groton. He joined Marine Reserves 24th Rifle Company at the Submarine Base in Groton.
"Fred" retired from General Dynamics Electric Boat Division after 35 years. He owned Fred's Lawn Service and after retiring he was employed for 12 years as a security guard at Pfizer in New London.
Fred was into sports for most of his life, coaching baseball and basketball at the Ledyard Youth League. He enjoyed watching both his sons and grandchildren playing their sports events. He managed many softball teams in Groton and he helped start the Groton Slow Pitch League. He was a big fan of UCONN sports and the Baltimore Orioles baseball team.
Frederick is survived by the love of his life, Carole Johnston; two sons, Scott Davis and his wife Barbara, Christopher Davis and his fiancée Kristin Pettazzoni; three sisters, Carol Davies and her husband Bill, Barbara Ford and her husband Jerry, Doreen Volo; a brother Russell Davis; and six grandchildren, Tyler Davis, Scotty Davis, Kaleigh Davis, Addison Davis, Piper Davis and Sawyer Davis; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 circumstances, the graveside service will be private.
A Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on Jun. 3, 2020.