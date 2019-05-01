Home

Family-Funeral & Cremation
7253 Plantation Rd
Pensacola, FL 32504
(850) 466-5440
Gail Pisapia McLaughlin

Gail Pisapia McLaughlin Obituary
Groton - Gail Pisapia McLaughlin passed away April 26 in Navarre, Fla. with her family by her side.

She was born Feb. 12, 1942, and raised in Groton with her brother Joe Pisapia. Gail attended Fitch and was an avid cheerleader before graduating in 1960. She moved to Fla. and wed George McLaughlin in 2002. Together they raised their beloved pet, Haley, who passed away in 2018. Gail spent time as a caregiver to the elderly.

Gail leaves behind her two children, Sean Carney and Michelle Sticker, with ex-husband, John Carney. She will be missed especially by her friends in Groton. Special thanks to George's sister Joanie. Funeral and cremation are private.
Published in The Day on May 1, 2019
