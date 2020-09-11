1/1
Garrison N. Valentine
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Garrison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kittery, Maine - Garrison N. "Garry" Valentine, 91, of Kittery, Maine died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in New York City in 1929, the son of the late Alan and Lucia (Norton) Valentine.

Surviving family members include his wife Inge (Froelich) Valentine of Kittery, Maine; his children, Peter McKim Valentine of Cambridge, Mass., Stewart Valentine and his wife Carol Chater of Appleton, Maine, Norah Dyer Valentine of Cambridge, Mass., Elizabeth Post Valentine and her husband Gerard Hirsch of Chelmsford, Mass. and Carolyn Read and her husband Rob Anthony of Evanston, Ill. Garry also leaves his seven grandchildren, James Garner Valentine of Exeter, N.H., Samuel Valentine and his wife Veronique of Newmarket, N.H., Benjamin Valentine and his wife Daphne of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Susanna Valentine and her husband Seth of Iowa, Ethan Valentine Hirsch of Philadelphia, Pa. and Tarek and Isabelle Anthony of Evanston, Ill. He is also survived by his former wife Margo Valentine of Essex; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Laurie Valentine of Burlington, Vt. and Sarah McKim Valentine of Fredericksburg, Texas.

At Garry's request all services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Garry's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for additional information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved