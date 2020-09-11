Kittery, Maine - Garrison N. "Garry" Valentine, 91, of Kittery, Maine died peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. He was born in New York City in 1929, the son of the late Alan and Lucia (Norton) Valentine.
Surviving family members include his wife Inge (Froelich) Valentine of Kittery, Maine; his children, Peter McKim Valentine of Cambridge, Mass., Stewart Valentine and his wife Carol Chater of Appleton, Maine, Norah Dyer Valentine of Cambridge, Mass., Elizabeth Post Valentine and her husband Gerard Hirsch of Chelmsford, Mass. and Carolyn Read and her husband Rob Anthony of Evanston, Ill. Garry also leaves his seven grandchildren, James Garner Valentine of Exeter, N.H., Samuel Valentine and his wife Veronique of Newmarket, N.H., Benjamin Valentine and his wife Daphne of Murfreesboro, Tenn., Susanna Valentine and her husband Seth of Iowa, Ethan Valentine Hirsch of Philadelphia, Pa. and Tarek and Isabelle Anthony of Evanston, Ill. He is also survived by his former wife Margo Valentine of Essex; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his sisters, Laurie Valentine of Burlington, Vt. and Sarah McKim Valentine of Fredericksburg, Texas.
At Garry's request all services will be private. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home - Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton, N.H. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
