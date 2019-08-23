|
|
Venice, Fla. - Garry Lee DeLea, 86, of Venice, Fla., formerly of New York and Connecticut, died Aug. 13, 2019. He was born Dec. 9, 1932, in Valhalla, New York.
Garry worked as a program planner for a submarine base. He was a U.S. Army and Air Force veteran, a member of the American Legion Post #159 and honorary member of the Women's Sailing Squadron-Committee Boat.
Garry is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bettine; daughter Leigh Anne; sons Garry Jr. and Bruce; grandchildren Christina Foster, Eric DeLea, Olivia DeLea and Gregory Foster.
A graveside service was held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at the Sarasota National Cemetery.
Toale Brothers Funeral Homes, Ewing Chapel is handling arrangements.
Published in The Day on Aug. 23, 2019