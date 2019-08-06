Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
his home
7 Nichols Lane
Waterford, CT
View Map
Gary A. Buhler Obituary
Waterford - Gary A. Buhler, 70, died peacefully at home Aug. 1, with his family by his side.

He is survived by his wife of 37 years Vickie; daughter Kimberly; and son Jeremy; as well as his brother Peter; and sister Lisa; grandchildren, Kaylie, Lea and Emma; and great-grandchildren, Londen and Gisele. He was predeceased by his parents, Frank Buhler and Anna Burr Slavens; and brothers, Frank "Bucky" and Shane. He was also predeceased by his loving grandmother Audrey Burr.

Gary was a special man with many talents. He was witty and full of life. He will be sadly missed and remembered forever.

Special thanks to his Masonicare nurse, Janice Zarillo who always went above and beyond for his best care. Thanks also to David Golden MD, for taking care of him until his final moment.

We will have an informal Celebration of his life from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at his home 7 Nichols Lane, Waterford.
Published in The Day on Aug. 6, 2019
