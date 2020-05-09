Mashantucket - Gary A. Carter Sr., 64, of Mashantucket passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at home with his family around him.



He is survived by his wife, Carmen D. (Torres) Carter.



His family will greet relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Mashantucket Pequot Spiritual Center, 938 Shewville Road, Ledyard. Burial in the Mashantucket Pequot Burial Grounds will be private for the family.



A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.



