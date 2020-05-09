Gary A. Carter
Mashantucket - Gary A. Carter Sr., 64, of Mashantucket passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at home with his family around him.

He is survived by his wife, Carmen D. (Torres) Carter.

His family will greet relatives and friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, at the Mashantucket Pequot Spiritual Center, 938 Shewville Road, Ledyard. Burial in the Mashantucket Pequot Burial Grounds will be private for the family.

A complete obituary will be published in a later edition of the Day. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic is assisting the family.

Published in The Day on May 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
11
Calling hours
3:00 - 6:00 PM
Mashantucket Pequot Spiritual Center,
Burial
Mashantucket Pequot Burial Grounds
Funeral services provided by
Dinoto Funeral Home
17 Pearl St.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2685
