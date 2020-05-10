Mashantucket - Gary A. Carter Sr., 64, of Mashantucket passed away at home May 4, 2020, with his family around him. Gary was the son of the late Phyllis (Sebastian) Monroe-Waite and Joseph J. Carter Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Carmen D. (Torres) Carter and his children: Stormy L. Hay, Gary Carter Jr., Allen Carter Sr., Sherron Carter, Nicole Carter and Talon Amado, all of Mashantucket. Gary was also a proud grandfather and great-grandfather with 22 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren whom he adored. He was also looking forward to another great-grandson, expected this coming October. Gary is also survived by his siblings: Patricia Charity, Joseph J. Carter III, Keri Spears, Maxine Carter, Charles Monroe and Ellen Riviera. He was predeceased by his brother, Keith Robinson; and sister, Ruth Thomas; as well as his nephew, Timber Spears. Gary also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss him dearly.



Gary attended South Kingstown High School, and then the University of Rhode Island. After his schooling, he went on to work at Carbon Tech and Levington's in South Kingstown, R.I., before moving to the Mashantucket Pequot Reservation and holding positions at Sand and Gravel, The High Stakes Bingo Hall, as personnel director. He was also a member of the Tribal Council for several years, where his main focus was his tribal family. After sitting on the tribal council, he moved on to work in the public affairs department, and then with the tribal business advisory board, before moving on to the appointed position of the vice-chairman of the Mashantucket Elders Council, and then the chairman of the Elders Council until he recently retired in January, 2020.



Gary loved music, traveling, spending time with family, long rides and passing on his knowledge to all. He will be truly missed by many.



His family will greet relatives and friends between 3 and 6 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, in small groups at the Mashantucket Spiritual Center, 938 Shewville Road, Ledyard. Burial in the Mashantucket Pequot Burial Grounds will be private for the family. The Dinoto Funeral Home, 17 Pearl Street, Mystic, is assisting the family.



