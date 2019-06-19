Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Pomerenke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Pomerenke

Obituary Flowers

Gary A. Pomerenke Obituary
Norwich - Gary A. Pomerenke, 66, of Norwich, formerly of Niantic, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. Gary had last been employed as a Job Coach for Sharp Training.

Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday, June 22, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. during the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to donatelifeamerica.net.

A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 19, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.