Norwich - Gary A. Pomerenke, 66, of Norwich, formerly of Niantic, died Friday, June 14, 2019, at the Yale New Haven Hospital. Gary had last been employed as a Job Coach for Sharp Training.
Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday, June 22, at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. A service will be conducted at 11:30 a.m. during the visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to donatelifeamerica.net.
A full obituary will be published in Thursday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on June 19, 2019
