Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
(860) 739-6112
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home
48 Grand St
Niantic, CT 06357
View Map
Gary A. Pomerenke Obituary
Norwich - Gary A. Pomerenke, 66, died Friday June 14, 2019, in New Haven surrounded by his children.

Gary was born in New Britain to Albert and Ann Ebert Pomerenke. Gary was predeceased by his Parents and his brother Wayne.

Gary is survived by his sister Karen (Pomerenke) Zelvin and her husband Ken of Florida; his children, Mathew Pomerenke and his wife Monica, Joshua Pomerenke and his wife Mia, Heidi Pomerenke and Kevin Quijano, Kyle Pomerenke and Amber McLaughlin; and grandchildren, Adam, Aidan, Alex, Ava, Logan, Kali, Parker, Isaiah, Elijah, Nathalie and Layla.

Gary was a veteran having served in the U.S. Air Force. When he returned to Connecticut he worked many years as a private contractor, his love of woodworking showing in all his projects. Over the last few years Gary has worked for both Learn and most recently Sharp Training in the Woodshop working with and sharing his love of woodworking with special needs individuals.

Gary's greatest joys were his children and grandchildren and many close relatives and friends. He loved the outdoors, he always had a garden and was always generous with the bounty. He loved camping and fishing as well as the ocean and the mountains. His other great love was music, he loved listening to, writing, recording, playing and sharing this with all he loved.

His children and friends also describe him as the guy who would give you the shirt off his back and want nothing in return, he was always there when you needed him and a fighter who never gave up, battling his illness to the end.

Gary will be missed by all.

Visitation will be from 10 to noon Saturday, June 22, with a service at 11:30 a.m. at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic.

As Gary was a recipient of a heart transplant, memorial contributions may be made to DonateLifeAmerica.net.

Condolences may be shared on Gary's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on June 20, 2019
