AURORA-MCCARTHY FUNERAL HOME INC - Colchester
167 OLD HARTFORD RD
Colchester, CT 06415
(860) 537-9611
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Lebanon
694 Trumbull Hwy.
Lebanon, CT
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Lebanon
694 Trumbull Hwy.
Lebanon, CT
Gary Andrew Littlefield


1954 - 2019
Gary Andrew Littlefield Obituary
Lebanon - Gary Andrew Littlefield, age 64, of Columbia and formerly of Lebanon, passed away July 3, 2019.

Calling hours will be held from 6 - 8 pm, Wednesday, July 10, at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon, 694 Trumbull Hwy. Lebanon, 06249. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Thursday, July 11, directly at the First Baptist Church of Lebanon. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to his church or to the Masons, Wooster Lodge Wooster Lodge 236 South Main Street Colchester, 06415. For online condolences, please visit www.auroramccarthyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on July 7, 2019
