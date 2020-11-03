Fort Meyers, Fla. - Gary Arthur "Kose" Kosegarten, 77, a resident of Fort Myers, Fla. since 2008, formerly of Norwich, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla. He was born Nov. 12, 1942, in Newport, R.I. to Hermann and Marion Kosegarten.
Gary proudly served as a United States Navy submariner from 1961 to 1969, on the USS Robert E. Lee (SSBN-601) and the USS Sam Houston (SSBN-609). He worked for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, as a program manager for Trident submarine construction. After 37 years of service and having held several different positions at EB, he retired in 2008. He earned a B.B.S degree from the University of Connecticut in 1991.
Gary was an engaged dad - coaching Little League, teaching his kids to draw and making Halloween costumes from scratch. He loved taking his family sailing, on skiing trips and on vacations abroad, where he loved to practice the local language. He had a knack for documenting family events through videography due to his incredible ability to remember details combined with his love of people. He enjoyed gourmet cooking for friends and family. He was an avid reader of history. And, having grown up in his beloved Newport, R.I., he felt happiest by the ocean. Involved in the local community in Norwich, Gary was a member of the German Club, played softball and was a board member for the Norwich Navigators minor league baseball team. Kose never met a stranger, and the fun seemed to follow him. He always had a big smile for everyone and wanted to make sure everyone was happy. He enjoyed impassioned discussions over politics. He bonded with friends and his two sons through his love of Boston sports, especially the Red Sox. Gary leaves behind a legacy of funny stories, best told by his sons. He was a United States Submarine Force Veteran, and is now on Eternal Patrol. "Frater Infinitas."
He is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Nora Kosegarten of Fort Myers; two children, Jay F. Kosegarten (Gretchen) of Exeter, N.H. and Brad Kosegarten (Lily) of Washington, DC; two stepchildren, Amy McCluskey of Fort Myers and Earl Conklin of Fort Myers; one sister, Brenda Burns (Billy) of Middletown, R.I.; one brother, Ronnie Kosegarten (Michelle) of Middletown, R.I.; seven grandchildren: Kaspar, Rainer, Zadie, Ava, Colin, Kevin and Kathryn; sister-in-law Bobbi Kosegarten of Newport, R.I.; former wife Barbara Kosegarten of Norwich; and several nieces and nephews. Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Conrad Christopher Kosegarten.
Visiting hours will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St., Newport, R.I. A private burial will follow at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter, R.I. Memorial contributions in memory of Gary Kosegarten are suggested to be made to the United States Submarine Veterans Charitable Foundation (visit ussvcf.org
) or the Wounded Warrior Project
. For online tributes, please visit www.oneillhayes.com
.