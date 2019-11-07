|
|
Uncasville - Gary Bruce Rice Sr., 73, died Nov. 3, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Gary was born May 10, 1946, in New London to Ernest and Helen Rice.
Gary is survived by his wife Elizabeth Rice, whom he married in August 2008. He also leaves behind his son Gary B. Rice Jr., and daughter Erica Jacques, both of Uncasville. He was a beloved grandfather to Cassandra, Brianna, Ashley, Samantha and Adam; additionally he was stepfather to Joseph Dembrowski of California and Jennifer Gibbons of Quaker Hill. He was a great friend to their children, Ariel, Avery and Hunter. He is also survived by his sisters, April and Melody; and brother Ernest. Gary was uncle to various nieces and nephews. He was friend to many. Mr. Rice is predeceased by his parents; brother Russell; and daughter-in-law Donna.
His bravery as a veteran of the Vietnam War, earned him several medals, including a Bronze Star. Following his service, he entered fatherhood. He was employed at Pfizer, Spicer and then went to work with his brother until retiring from Russell Rice Contracting. After retiring, he enjoyed everyday life with his wife Liz, cooking, doing yard work, gardening, and listening to the various birds that enjoyed his yard. He also loved fishing, especially his weekly fishing trips to the lake with his granddaughter, Ashley. Another joy was going to Harkness and walking the beach looking for treasures!
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Church and Allen Funeral Home, Montville, with a Funeral Service at 4 p.m. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either the or the .
The family would like to acknowledge and thank all the staff at the Smilow Cancer Center, Waterford location, and Hospice of Norwich. Their care was kind and generous.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019