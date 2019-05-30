Groton - Gary Joseph Frankopoulos, 44, of Groton passed away suddenly, May 23, 2019, at the William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.



Gary was born Feb. 11,1975, in New London. Gary went to Grasso Technical School and was an avid sports fan. He loved the Boston Celtics, N.Y. Giants and the New York Yankees.



He loved going on family vacations and camping trips and being able to have his children all together each summer. He looked forward to being married and loved being a father and a brother.



Gary is survived by his mother, Sharon Gibeault and stepfather Thomas Gibeault of Groton; his father Wallace Frankopoulos and stepmother Cindy Frankopoulos of Las Vegas; his sister Taylor Gibeault from Groton; his sons, Jaiden and Kaleb Frankopoulos of Chillocthe, Ohio; his daughter Isabella "Bella" Frankopoulos of Groton; his fiancé, Brandi Buchanan and her children Justin and Sadie Buchanan also of Groton. Gary leaves this world to join his younger brother Joseph "Joey" Frankopoulos and his grandparents who predeceased him. He was so loved and will be missed by all his family and friends.



Visiting hours will be from noon until a prayer service at 2 p.m. Saturday, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton.



Donations in his memory may be made to a fund set up for the benefit of his children at Charter Oak Federal Credit Union, Account # 4609856, 32 Chicago Ave, Groton, CT 06340.



Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guest book or share a memory. Published in The Day on May 30, 2019