IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of GARY KELLY Who Passed Away Sept. 5, 2018 If roses grow in Heaven Lord Please pick a bunch for us Place them in our brothers arms and tell him there from us. Tell him that we love and miss him and when he turns to smile Place a kiss upon his cheek and hold him for awhile. Because remembering him is easy We do it every day, but there is an ache within our hearts that will never go away. Sadly Missed And Loved By, Your Sisters, Genny, Mary & Dot
Published in The Day on Sept. 5, 2019